MACON, Ga. — Bibb crews are battling a fire at a home on 121 Peninsula Avenue near Lake Tobesofkee.

According to Fire Chief Shane Edwards, everyone made it out of the house safely. He says the fire is under control but they are working to put out some hot spots.

Edwards says that the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

Investigators and fire crews are currently at the scene and will be there for "a couple of hours."