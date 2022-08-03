Bibb fire crews put out blaze at abandoned mill building near Centreplex

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

MACON, Ga. — A large abandoned mill building went up in flames Tuesday morning near downtown Macon. The building, located at 201 Coliseum Drive across from the Centreplex, has seen a lot of vandalism in recent years.

It took about three fire engines to get the fire under control and representatives from Georgia Power are at the scene checking the power lines surrounding the building.

With all the responders at the scene, traffic is moving slowly along Coliseum Drive and MLK, so you’ll want to find an alternate route if your commute takes you that way.

According to county tax records, the building is nearly a century old. It was built in 1926 and is known is known as the former Bibb Mill.

More than a decade ago, the city of Macon discussed whether to build a new Marriott hotel on the site but decided to put it across the street instead.

Then, in 2014, Mayor Robert Reichert floated the idea for a ballpark between the Coliseum and Ocmulgee National Monument.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.