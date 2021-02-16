Bibb fire investigators looking for tips after Payne City arson

Investigators say they've responded to at least three fires at the home in the last year

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Fire Department investigators are looking for information after a house fire Tuesday.

According to Capt. Roderick Colvard, crews were called to a home on Green Street in Payne City around 3:30 p.m.

He says no one was at home at the time of the fire, so there were no injuries, but the home is a total loss.

Fire investigator Lt. Ben Gleaton says the house fire was ‘definitely an arson.’ He told 13WMAZ they’ve responded to fires at this home three times in the last year.

Right now he doesn’t know what was initially set on fire to start the blaze.

If you have any information, you can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500 or the Georgia Arson Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.