Bibb Friends of the Library invites readers to relax at grand opening, book sale

The organization moved from their old location on Riverside Drive after their spring sale.

MACON, Ga. — Tuesday, you can sit, read, and buy books while enjoying some homemade cookies.

Friends of the Library Macon-Bibb will host their grand opening and book sale at their new location on Forsyth Road in north Macon.

The organization moved from their old location on Riverside Drive after their spring sale.

President Darlene Greer says they want all visitors to enjoy reading while feeling at home.

"We just wanted everybody to come in and enjoy and relax and read a book, and then buy books," Greer said.

Friends of the Library will have their grand opening Tuesday at 10 a.m.. The store will stay open until 6 p.m.

