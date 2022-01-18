Bibb grand jury returns murder indictments in 3 cases; including a triple-homicide

One of the cases was previously said to be a justifiable homicide, and now the accused shooter is charged with murder.

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office made headway into the backlog of unindicted homicide cases Tuesday with a grand jury returning murder indictments in three separate cases.

The first case happened in April 2020 and it was the fatal shooting 17-year-old Joe Woolfolk. Three men are indicted with murder in that case: Dalton Lee Spires, Xavier Jamal Lewis and Jieyre Chavis Moore.

Investigators say the deadly shooting was the result of an illegal drug deal.

Woolfolk began his high school career at Rutland High before he spent two years at Windsor Academy, scoring touchdowns and baskets for the Knights. His former football coach, Jimmy Watts, said his competitive spirit was inspiring.

"He had tons of potential. He was a good football player, really good basketball player, did well in track. He was a competitor, wanted the ball in his hands and attacked the day every time he was on the field or court," Watts said.

Woolfolk was not enrolled in the Bibb County School District at the time of his death.

The second case happened in Nov. 2020 and it was the triple homicide on McCall Road that left Alaric Cornelius, Alice Ulrich, and Chester Novak dead; and Colleen Koerner critically injured.

Officers got to the scene and found two people bludgeoned to death – Cornelius and Ulrich – and Novak was later found outside the home. Koerner was found beaten and hanging on to life, but not immediately, as they didn’t discover she was still alive until investigators came to process the home.

Investigators say the suspect, Ronald Green Jr., was a previous resident of the home who broke in through a window and attacked them with a sharp object. He was arrested, charged, and is now indicted with their murders and aggravated assault for the attack on Koerner.

The third case happened in March 2021 and is one of the six 2021 homicides that investigators previously said was justifiable.