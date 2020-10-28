As we continue to track Hurricane Zeta, both Bibb and Houston counties are prepared to take action.

Bibb County EMA Director Spencer Hawkins said they've been tracking the storm closely.

"We work closely with the National Weather Service at Peachtree City, they've had a couple of special webinar briefings to update us on the storm, the impacts that we may see," said Hawkins.

Houston County's Public Works' Engineer Ronnie Heald said they are checking all their storm equipment.

"Making sure our equipment is working properly gassed up and whatnot, things like generators and chainsaws, sump pumps, grappling trucks to pick up the debris on the side of the road," said Heald.

Both counties are prepared to do all they can.

"As any storm, or hurricane starts approaching the southeast United States, we start paying attention to it, we follow the track and see what the impacts are going to be, and then we start notifying our emergency management team. We do know that these storms can change on a dime, and so we need to be ready and we are ready," said Hawkins.

"Storm events, different weather, rain or ice conditions or whatever, but generally on almost all of them, we start out, like I mentioned earlier, getting our equipment ready, making sure everything's ready to go and then having the employees take action if we need to," said Heald.