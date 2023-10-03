Bibb inmate hangs himself in jail, law enforcement investigating

According to a press release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said it happened around noon on Sunday.

MACON, Ga. — Investigators are working the case of an inmate who died at the Bibb County Jail on Sunday.

According to a press release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said it happened around noon. They said corrections officers found the inmate unresponsive in his cell.

Conditions in the cell suggested that he had hanged himself.

They said that life saving measures were provided until EMS workers arrived, but the inmate was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed as the death happened in custody. The case is being investigated by Internal Affairs Investigators from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office of Professional Standards.