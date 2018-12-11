A Bibb County inmate is on the run after fleeing his work detail.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 22-year old Jaylon Patrick was working off his community service hours at the Bibb County Sheriff's Office car wash Saturday night.

The release says a light colored Honda Civic pulled up to the carwash just as the work detail was ending around 5:50 p.m. Patrick ran and jumped into the car and it sped away.

Patrick was originally in jail for theft by taking (felony), probation violation superior court, and bond surrender. A warrant for the charge of "escape before conviction" is being issued for Patrick.

Patrick was last seen wearing a neon green shirt, denim jacket and white pants with a blue stripe running down the sides of each leg. He is around 6 feet in height and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on Patrick's whereabouts should call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

© 2018 WMAZ