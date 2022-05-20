Bibb investigator on leave after arrest in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Bibb County investigator is on leave after he was arrested for a domestic incident.
The sheriff’s office says 40-year-old Ron Byrd is on administrative leave, pending an investigation by the Office of Professional Standards.
A Warner Robins Police incident report shows Byrd was arrested May 12 and charged with terroristic threats and intimidation, a felony.
The report does not detail what happened, but it lists the victims as a 37-year-old woman and a 43-year-old Fort Valley man. It also says officers took a 9mm Glock and a Dodge Charger from Byrd’s home.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Byrd has worked for the department for 15 years and is assigned to their criminal investigations division.
