MACON, Ga. — Bibb County investigators need your help finding a teen accused of murder.

According to a news release, they are looking for 15-year-old Jay’ryon Deshond Earl Willis.

It says a murder warrant has been issued for his arrest in the murder of 38-year-old Damond Cain Stevens near Bowden Homes.

That homicide happened last month near the intersection of Houston Avenue and Cynthia Avenue.

Deputies got to the scene and found two men with gunshots wounds outside of the apartment complex.

Both men were taken to the hospital. 25-year-old Jacorey Holloway suffered from a non-life-threatening wound and Stevens died after being shot in his side.

Anyone who knows Willis’ location can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.