Bibb investigators looking for three Ole Times employees in card fraud investigation

Investigators say the three women added tips to carryout orders for more than 258 customers

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County property investigators need your help finding three women accused of adding tips to to-go orders and pocketing money.

According to a news release, it happened between May 22 and June 15 at the Ole Times Country Buffet location at 3661 Eisenhower Parkway.

It was reported that three female employees were going into the computer system and adding tips to carryout orders when the customers didn’t leave one.

The news release says the three women were caught on camera accessing the computer to cash out the customers at different times. After the customers walked away, the three women were seen opening the cash drawer and pocketing the money.

The sheriff’s office says the three women charged tips against 258 customers, totaling more than $824.

The three women were fired after the theft was discovered.

They were identified as Ja’Nya Taylor, Damiha Reed and Dalendria Lowe.