MACON, Ga. — Bibb County investigators say a man found dead in a burned home on Monday was a fire victim, not a homicide victim.

Tommie Giles' body was found Monday in a bathtub at a home on Flamingo Drive and Grenada Terrace, about six weeks after a fire hit the home.

According to a news release Wednesday from the Bibb County sheriff, medical examiners say the death was not "felonious."

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says the cause of death is pending toxicology results.

Jones also needs help finding the man's next of kin.

Anyone with information on the case can call the sheriff's office at (478) 751-7500.