Bibb County investigators searched a site off Interstate 16 in east Bibb Wednesday morning for evidence in a recent homicide.

The search happened off I-16E, near exit 6 -- Ocmulgee East Boulevard.

Bibb County investigator Omar Sanders said they’re looking for evidence in a 2018 homicide, but declined to say which one or what they're looking for.

About a dozen cruisers were parked off the interstate around noon on Wednesday and around two dozen officers were on the scene, using search dogs and metal detectors.

© 2018 WMAZ