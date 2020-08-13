Bibb judge clears commissioner Elaine Lucas in ethics complaints

Two people filed complaints last month after Lucas posted a photo of President Trump in a casket with the caption 'Rest in bleach'

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County commissioner Elaine Lucas did not violate ethics rules in making political posts on her personal Facebook page.

That was what a Bibb County municipal court judge ruled Thursday morning at a hearing.

Two people filed complaints against Lucas in July for posts criticizing President Trump as well as sounding off about local politics and her critics.

One of them asked the judge to remove her from office, but the judge ruled Thursday that Lucas was just exercising her free speech and violated no law.

Lucas has said she'll keep posting what she likes and people who are offended shouldn't read her posts.