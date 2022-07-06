Bibb judge signs order closing Houston Avenue convenience store for a month

The order comes after two men died in a shooting at the Friends Food Mart Monday night

MACON, Ga. — A Macon convenience store is now closed for at least a month after a judge signed a temporary restraining order Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release from Macon-Bibb County, Mayor Lester Miller authorized the county to file a complaint to abate public nuisance against Friends Food Mart on Houston Avenue. Then, a temporary restraining order hearing was held.

Superior Court Senior Judge Bryant Culpepper signed the order against the store, requiring it to close immediately. A hearing is scheduled for June 29.

“The loss of any life – no matter who it is or what the situation – is a tragedy. Families and friends are in mourning today, and others were mourning a month ago when another young man was killed here,” said Mayor Lester Miller. “It’s for those in mourning and for every person in Macon-Bibb that we have are taking every action possible to more proactively address violent crime.”

The county says the business is a “well-known center of frequent serious criminal activity,” requiring regular patrols.

The closing comes less than 24 hours after a shooting injured three people; two fatally.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just before 9 p.m. about three men being shot at the store.

It says 19-year-old Braxton Cole approached 19-year-old Roderick Felton in the parking lot and then followed him into the store.

Cole and Felton got into an argument when Cole drew a gun and fired at Felton, who fired back at Cole. The two were fatally injured in the shooting.