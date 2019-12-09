Bibb deputies need your help locating a woman wanted in an ongoing aggravated battery investigation.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Tavonya Gladys Smith aka ‘Tee’ is wanted for a knife attack.

She’s 41-years-old, weighs around 280 pounds and is around 5’6” tall. She has close cut black hair and may be wearing glasses.

She may be in a silver or gray 2000 Dodge Durango with the tag number #REU3865.

She was last seen at the corner of Walnut Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard at the Marathon Station on Sept. 2. She has a Tennille address, but frequents the Macon area.

If you know her location, you can call in a tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 478-752-2330.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Macon man charged with shooting man in tent

Man charged with vehicular homicide in fatal Lizella motorcycle accident

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.