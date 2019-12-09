Bibb deputies need your help locating a woman wanted in an ongoing aggravated battery investigation.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Tavonya Gladys Smith aka ‘Tee’ is wanted for a knife attack.

She’s 41-years-old, weighs around 280 pounds and is around 5’6” tall. She has close cut black hair and may be wearing glasses.

She may be in a silver or gray 2000 Dodge Durango with the tag number #REU3865.

She was last seen at the corner of Walnut Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard at the Marathon Station on Sept. 2. She has a Tennille address, but frequents the Macon area.

If you know her location, you can call in a tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 478-752-2330.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Macon man charged with shooting man in tent

Man charged with vehicular homicide in fatal Lizella motorcycle accident

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATEDClick here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.