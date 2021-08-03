Man wanted for stabbing his girlfriend, Bibb deputies say

It happened Monday at the Northwood Apartments on Thomaston Road

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man accused of stabbing his girlfriend.

According to a news release, it happened around 10 a.m. Monday at the Northwoods Apartments on Thomaston Road.

It was reported to deputies that a 26-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times by her boyfriend, 30-year-old Shawndarius Johnson, after a domestic dispute.

The woman was taken by a Bibb deputy to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where she is listed in stable condition.

Johnson is now wanted by investigators and he was last seen driving a burgundy Chrysler 300. He may be in Milledgeville, and he’s also known to have ties to South Carolina.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.