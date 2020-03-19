MACON, Ga. — At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Macon-Bibb mayor Robert Reichert discussed the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the county.

He asked people to remember that for most, the illness will be an inconvenience like the flu, but could be serious or fatal to the elderly.

He called on people in Macon-Bibb to stop the spread of the virus.

“We must not see today’s confirmed case as a time to raise the level of concern or worry, but to confirm what we already knew what was going to happen and continue our efforts to minimize the impact,” he said.

One of the ways he suggested people do that was by social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, washing your hands, covering your mouth if you cough or sneeze, and avoid touching your face.

He reiterated the symptoms people should look out for: fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath, and told people to self-isolate if they experience them.

“Do not show up at the emergency room unannounced or you risk spreading it,” he said.

COVID-19 is spread by an infected person’s coughs and sneezes or close contact with an infected individual.

Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and can include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The best way to protect against COVID-19 is to practice germ prevention:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water a not available, us an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your nose, eyes and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue, then dispose of the tissue. If a tissue is not available, use the inside of your elbow to cover yourself.

Regularly clean and disinfect high-touch objects and surfaces.

