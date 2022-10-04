Bibb Mount Zion Baptist Church resumes services after two years

They came together to hold their annual palm spring service, which is a pre-celebration before Easter.

MACON, Ga. — After two years of virtual service one church has finally come back together to fellowship in person.

Bibb Mount Zion Baptist Church, under the leadership of Pastor Paul Little, resumed worship for the first time Sunday since the pandemic.

They came together to hold their annual palm spring service, which is a pre-celebration before Easter.

Shaknita Davis says seeing her church family together feels refreshing.

"There's nothing like in-person face to face being able to have that human connection. And so much has happened over the past two years. We need that connection with one another," Davis said.

Next Sunday the church will host it's Easter service at the South Bibb Recreation Center.

They invite everyone to join.