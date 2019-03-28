MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County municipal court judge is responding to criticism over his handling of complaints at Crystal Lake Apartments.

On Tuesday, Bibb Commissioner Al Tillman called on Mayor Robert Reichert to fire Judge Robert Faulkner.

Tillman is unhappy that the judge turned the Crystal Lake Apartments case over to state court.

"I kind of know what I'm doing, I really do," says Judge Faulkner.

Faulkner says he transferred the case because the defendant, Steve Firestone, could face jail time.

Firestone and his attorney requested a trial by jury, which can't happen in municipal court.

Tillman told 13WMAZ on Tuesday that Judge Faulkner is letting other property owners off the hook, too, and making Macon's blight problem worse.

"Nobody is paying fines. Nobody is being held accountable," says Tillman.

Faulkner says he's following a policy suggested by Macon's old city council asking property owners to correct their problem, rather than automatically fine them.

"Simply put, I'm not trying to raise money out of that court. I'm trying to get the property in compliance," says Faulkner.

Faulkner says he wants to avoid a "domino effect," where a neighbor is apt to move out if they live next to a blighted property. He says eventually, their property will probably become rundown, too.

"Generally speaking, the people who live in these places or own these places are not rich landlords," says Faulkner.

Faulkner also sent 13WMAZ a spreadsheet, citing 575 properties on which he's signed orders to demolish.

During Tuesday's meeting, commissioners also discussed combining Bibb's state and municipal courts.

"It's been proposed before. I think it's a terrible idea, to be honest with you," says Faulkner.

Tillman argued that combining the courts could streamline some cases, but Judge Faulkner disagrees.

"We have the ability to handle a huge number of cases very efficiently and very quickly. In state court, not so much," says Faulkner.

He sent 13WMAZ the following number of cases reported to the state from each court from 2013 to 2017.

Bibb State Court Municipal Court

2013 5,928 16,134

2014 5,743 16,599

2015 488 14,416

2016 3,133 14,446

2017 3,242 14,845

On Tuesday, Bibb commissioners tabled the proposal to combine the courts.