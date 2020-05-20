MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are at the scene of an accident near the Quail Ridge subdivision in Macon. According to Sgt. Linda Howard, a deputy was responding to a domestic call in the area Tuesday night.

13WMAZ has a crew on the scene now waiting to learn more details. A Bibb County Sheriff's Office patrol car is wrecked in the subdivision. Several deputies responded, as well as fire rescue and at least one ambulance.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13WMAZ for updates as details come in.

