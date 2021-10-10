x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Bibb pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car on Vineville Avenue

The Bibb Sheriff’s Office says the events leading up to the man being hit are under investigation.
Credit: WMAZ

MACON, Ga. — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Bibb County early Sunday.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, it happened just before 2 a.m. on Vineville Avenue near the intersection with Hines Terrace.

They say 25-year-old Ronnie Thomas was in the road when he was hit by a car. Thomas was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent.

He is currently listed in critical condition. The Bibb Sheriff’s Office says the events leading up to Thomas being hit are under investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

GSP: No charges expected after fatal pedestrian accident in Macon County

Fatal shooting of Alamo police officer was in retaliation for arrest, GBI says