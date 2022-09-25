Bibb P&Z to discuss possible IHOP coming to Macon, Grants Lounge repairs, and other developments

There are several agenda items for the Bibb Planning and Zoning Committee this week.

MACON, Ga. — A new company and hundreds of jobs could be coming to south Macon-Bibb in the future, another spot in the works for folks to grab an endless stack of pancakes, and big renovations are coming to a staple in Macon's music scene.

First, the New York-based company Brightfarms is asking for P&Z approval to build 4 giant greenhouses in south Bibb county.

According to the company's website, they produce fresh greens that are delivered to grocery stores as soon as 24 hours after they're harvested.

The nearly 1.5 million square feet facility would be next to the Kohl's distribution center and across from the Middle Georgia Regional Airport on Hawkinsville road.

The application says if approved, the company could bring in at least 300 jobs.

Brightfarms hopes to operate two of their four greenhouses in 2024, and two more within 5 years if it's approved Monday.

Next, Ihop says they want to give Macon another spot for all you can eat pancakes.

The restaurant chain submitted an application to build its second eatery in town on Mercer University Dr., right off I-475.

According to the application, the new restaurant could go next to a QuikTrip gas station.

The restaurant says if approved, their Mercer University Dr. location will sit up to 100 people, and will be open 24/7, 365 days a year.

Finally, the original home of southern rock could be getting a facelift as it approaches 52 years in Macon.

Grant's Lounge gave a start to countless music giants - the Allman brothers, Tom Petty, The Marshall Tucker Band, and more.

But as many folks can see, age is showing on the music venue.

They're asking Planning and Zoning to do some renovations, like repairing the windows and trim, cleaning the brick, and installing a new sign.