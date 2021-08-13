Bibb school board approves rollback of millage rate

If your property value stayed the same, you'll pay a little less in property tax for the school system.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County school board members approved a rollback of the 2021 millage rate on Thursday.

According to a release from the Bibb County School District, board members voted to roll back the millage rate to 18.099. That's a 0.394 reduction compared to last year's 18.493 millage rate.

The bottom line? If your property value stayed the same, you'll pay a few dollars less in property taxes for education.

Board members previously met last Tuesday to tentatively set the millage rate. They held a public hearing on Thursday before the board meeting to answer any questions about the plan.

Even though board members lowered the tax rate, since the value of property in the county overall went up, the board expects to bring in $389,082 more in tax money for the year, if everyone pays their taxes.