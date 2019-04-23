Full-time employees at Bibb County schools will soon receive a bonus. Tuesday night, Bibb School Board members authorized an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2019 Budget to include a one-time 2% bonus to full-time employees.

A release from the school board's meeting says the purpose of the bonus is to boost employee morale, allow the district to compete in the recruiting process, and let employees know they are a vital part of the reason Dr. Curtis Jones won both the 2019 State and National Superintendent of the Year awards.

The bonus payment will follow similar guidelines to the one-time bonus employees received in May 2018. Full-time employees can expect to receive the bonus before June 30, 2019.

