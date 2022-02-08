Bibb County School Board gives final approval of millage rate rollback

The board voted to rollback the millage rate from 18.099 mills to 16.720 mills Thursday evening.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School Board gave final approval to the district’s proposed rollback of the millage rate from 18.099 mills for Calendar Year 2021 to 16.720 mills for Calendar Year 2022 (CY22) Thursday evening.

According to a release from the board, the district voted to forward with a recommendation for final adoption of the CY22 Millage Rate on July 21.

Final approval of the millage rate makes this the sixth consecutive year the district’s millage rate has been reduced.