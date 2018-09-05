On the same day Macon-Bibb’s mayor proposed an increase in property taxes, the school board could be providing relief to taxpayers.

Two years ago, the Bibb Board of Education increased the millage rate by two mills. Bibb Superintendent Curtis Jones says that allowed them to get back on track and add more teachers.

“We've probably added close to 40 new teachers to our rolls,” Jones said. “That’s reduced our class size down to about 23 students to 1 across the system.”

Jones says they've been able to maintain that. Now, board members like Lester Miller say it’s time to give taxpayers a break.

“This year, we're hoping for a 0.5 millage rate reduction, which is $2 million,” Miller said. “We wanted to put that money back into our community. We want to reward them for sticking with us during the times -- we had some hard times.”

That means property owners with a home valued at $100,000 should see a decrease of at least $20. He says less money coming in shouldn't affect things like class size and teacher pay. He says they are even adding new positions like behavior specialists to their workforce.

“This is just a more fiscal way, more effective way to use the taxpayers' money,” Miller said. “They’re going to get the same quality service that we’re providing and same quality teaching that we’re providing in the classrooms.”

Miller says it all comes back to refocusing on the students they serve and the taxpayers they represent.

“Make sure that every dollar we spend is geared more to the classroom, and I think we've accomplished that goal,” Miller said.

