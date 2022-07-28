Bibb School District hosts Safety Summit before students head back to school

Members from the district partnered with law enforcement and response teams to plan strategies in the event of an active shooter or other incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Six days before their students head back to school, Bibb County School leaders and emergency response teams held a safety summit.

Thursday, administration and members from emergency response agencies met at the Professional Learning Center to talk about safety protocols.

One of the key topics was safety procedures in the case of an active shooter.

Educators and first responders talked about logistics, experiences, and suggestions on how to keep students safe.

Major Brad Wolfe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that communication between teachers and responders is key, and that the summit helped the agencies prepare to work together.

"So we know more now about how they function, and the teachers are going to be trained to know more how we function after this summit, they've learned more about what we do, and they'll know what to do in the event of an active shooter and what to expect us to do," Wolfe said.

By managing expectations and having clear communication, relationships are built between responders and school employees.

This ensures that everyone is the most prepared they can be if an incident happens.

Additionally, parents can trust that teachers and school workers have talked with law enforcement and are working together with them to make school a safer place.

Bibb County schools start back next Wednesday August 3, and the full academic calendar can be found on their website.