A Bibb County school is mourning a teacher whose fight with cancer made her a "Hometown Hero."

Allyson Maffett, who taught at the Southfield Elementary School, died Monday, according to the school district.

In April, Maffett told 13WMAZ's Yvonne Thomas that nothing could keep her away from her students, not even ovarian cancer. She continued to teach even through chemotherapy and unsuccessful surgery.

“The kids are little and sweet, and I feel like they're mine,” said Maffett, a teacher for 27 years.

Because of her courage and optimistic spirit, the American Red Cross of Central Georgia honored her at a Hometown Hero this spring.

“I just like to come to school and do my job. It's hard for me to think of myself as a hero,” said Maffett.

At the time, Maffett said her students didn't even know that she was sick.

Maffett returned to the classroom at the start of this school year, but had to leave recently when her condition worsened, said school spokeswoman Stephanie Hartley.

She said Southfield parents were notified by phone of her death and the school will also send a letter home.

Hartley said, "The school is very saddened by her death."

