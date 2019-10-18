MACON, Ga. — Bibb County is spreading out its graduation schedule.

In past years, their ceremonies often filled up the Macon Coliseum all day Saturday on Memorial Day weekend.

In 2020, the commencements will happen over a Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The Bibb County school board approved the schedule for next spring on Thursday night.

On Wednesday, May 20, Southwest High's graduation is at 5 p.m. and Howard High's is at 8 p.m.

On Thursday, May 21, Northeast seniors will walk starting at 5 p.m. and then Central takes the stage at 8 p.m.

And on Friday, May 22, Westside High grads and their families gather at 5 p.m. and Rutland High seniors will toss their caps after their graduation that starts at 8 p.m.

As usual, all of those ceremonies will be at the Macon Coliseum.

MORE EDUCATION NEWS

Houston County student’s cabbage wins him $1K scholarship

Dublin City Schools earns state recognition as 'Charter System of the Year'

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.