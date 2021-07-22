'Proud to serve': Northeast High alum named Bibb Schools 2022 Teacher of the Year

LaTanya Clark graduated from Northeast High in 1992 and now works at her alma mater!

MACON, Ga. — Bibb Schools named its 2022 Teacher of the Year Thursday… and that title went to LaTanya Singleton Clark at Northeast High School!

Clark graduated from Northeast in 1992 and is currently the school’s CTAE (Career, Technical and Agricultural Education) Healthcare Sciences teacher.

Clark started teaching in the district in 2016 after a career in radiology.

“Now that I have experienced the joys of teaching and learning, I can truly say I have arrived at a place of satisfaction and am proud to serve with the District that provided me with a solid education,” she said.

This year’s runner-up was Lacey Barnes from Burdell-Hunt Magnet School.

Finalists were chosen from a pool of school-level winners after an application process. Clark was selected after an additional interview.