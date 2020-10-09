'It was rough': Bibb County mother of 3 describes first day of virtual learning

Technology Director Rose Powell says log-in problems, schedules and switching classes were minor problems they expected to work through as school started

MACON, Ga. — Some Bibb County parents wrote to us explaining their troubles with their child’s first day of virtual school.

Lisa Newberry is a stay-at-home mom who's working full-time to help her three children get through virtual school with Bibb County.

"It's totally different doing this virtual, but it's really, really hard, and I know on the teachers, they're doing everything they can, but it's been very difficult," she said.

She says it's going smoothly with her 8th grade son, but her 1st grade and 4th grade sons are having some trouble.

"It was rough. Our biggest issue is moving from one class to another. I know a lot of parents were at the schools yesterday, because of the computers, because I was. I was one of the parents that was up there, so there were a lot of us that couldn't get in, didn't know how to get in. Even with cheat sheets we still didn't know what to do," Newberry said.

Bibb Schools Technology Director Rose Powell says people were mostly calling their help line for log-in problems.

"We expected to have some little things that we needed to take care of and you know, helping people get on and navigate through the new platform, our new CANVAS learning management system platform. It's brand new to the teachers and the students and not being in class together makes it a little bit harder to help them navigate that," Powell said.

They are aware that elementary-level grades need more assistance.

"The students in middle and high school...they've been doing it for awhile. They tend to remember their password better, but younger students, they're just learning their password so they needed the most support," Powell said.

Powell and Newberry feel it's a big improvement from spring now that students have devices and internet to use.

"They're doing a lot better than they did. They're more prepared now, but they're still having issues," Newberry said.

"It's not perfect by any means, but we're going to get better everyday. Just be patient and know that this is not what we hope for for the rest of the year," Powell said.

If you need help with virtual learning, you can call the district's the technology help desk at 478-765-8659.