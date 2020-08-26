Bibb Schools announces sports will resume on phased-in schedule; stadium capacity set to 20%

According to the latest advisory from the district, football competition is set to resume in mid-September

MACON, Ga. — Bibb Schools announced Wednesday morning that it would be resuming athletics on a phased-in schedule.

The district says it made the decision based on updated safety protocols released by GHSA last week and a review of COVID-19 data in the county.

Athletics will restart on the following timetable: softball and cross country will resume on the week of Aug. 31, volleyball will resume on the week of Sept. 7 and football competition will resume on Sept. 14.

The district will also be working with high school marching bands to pick up performances at athletic events, however non-Bibb County School District bands will not be allowed at Bibb sporting events.

Schedules are in the process of being updated and will be released later this week.

To ensure safety for athletes, parents, staff and fans, stadium capacity will be limited to around 20% and seats will be marked to ensure social distancing.

The district will also be relying on a cashless app system for ticket sales and they must be purchased in advance using the GoFan app.

Because of the limited seating capacity, admission into home games will not be free for school district employees. GHSA passes will still be honored.