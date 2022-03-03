Bibb Schools gets ready for annual Teacher Recruitment Fair

You only need to bring a resume and a positive attitude!

MACON, Ga. — If you're looking for an opportunity to mold some young minds, now is the perfect time!

The Bibb County School District is hosting its annual Teacher Recruitment Fair Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Rutland High School. Principals from all schools in the county will have on-site interviews and contingency contracts.

You can apply for any grade level, and the district is also hiring for bus drivers and driver assistants.

Talent Management Coordinator, Holly Huynh, says the district is ready to hire.

"Our principals and their teams are so excited to meet with folks that are just graduating, or people that are new to the area, or looking for a career change," said Huynh.

