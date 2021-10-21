Bibb Schools approves $1,000 supplement for full- and part-time employees

Full-time employees for the Bibb County School District will see an extra $1,000 on their paychecks in January

MACON, Ga. — Full-time employees for the Bibb County School District will see an extra $1,000 on their paychecks in January.

In a called meeting Thursday evening, board members voted to unanimously approve the one-time retention supplement, for full-time and part-time employees.

This includes contracted employees such as school nurses, as well as substitutes placed in long-term positions.

Individuals on service agreements and regular substitutes do not meet the criteria and will not receive a supplement.

This retention supplement is estimated to cost the District $3.9 million using federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds.