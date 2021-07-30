Bibb Schools gets students ready for class with back-to-school bash

County staff and partner groups offered families free resources and supplies as students prepare to start the new school year Monday

MACON, Georgia — Hundreds of Bibb County students and their parents lined up Friday morning for a back-to-school boost.

Bibb County’s Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports (PBIS) staff hosted a back-to-school bash at the Ed Defore Sports Complex.

It included free school supplies, school uniform shirts, face masks, and free COVID-19 vaccines. The line for the drive-thru event stretched far off the Westside High School campus.

Superintendent Curtis Jones says it’s important to show the kids and their families that they have the support of the county.

“Very appreciate of the work that's going on. We've put in a lot of work to get ready for school to start. This is one of those events and I hope that...I think it helps demonstrate we're ready for school,” said Jones.

Bibb County students head back to school on Monday, Aug 2.