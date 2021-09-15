More than 30 people hired on the spot at Bibb Schools' hiring blitz event

The event was so successful that they're doing it again tomorrow

MACON, Georgia — The Bibb County School District held a ‘hiring blitz’ event Wednesday.

The school system was looking to fill positions for bus drivers, cafeteria monitors, maintenance workers and more. Participants filled out applications and were interviewed on site.

Coordinator Holly Huynh says she was pleased with the turnout and says the school district is a great place to work.

“We make sure they have the appropriate training, the appropriate resources and support. We have mentors. Anything they will need in order to be successful in their position. We value our employees, so it's a great place to work,” she said.

The school system tweeted out that they hired more than 30 people on the spot Wednesday. The event was so successful they’ll doing it again Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon at 484 Mulberry Street.