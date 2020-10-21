The school's previous name was Rileydale Elementary, but after Lewis' passing, the school board voted to name the school after the late congressman.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School District held a dedication ceremony for the new John R. Lewis Elementary School Tuesday.

The school's previous name was Rileydale Elementary, but after Lewis' passing, the school board voted to name the school after the late congressman.

Lewis served in the U.S. House of Representatives for more than three decades, representing Georgia's 5th District. He was a key figure in the Civil Rights Movement and was one of the 13 original Freedom Riders.

Principal Sonya Coley says she's honored that the school can represent John Lewis' legacy.

"I think this new dedication means for our school that we get to represent the lasting legacy of John R. Lewis Elementary School. We want to teach our students those leadership qualities that we saw demonstrated in John R. Lewis, and we will teach our students to lead like Lewis," Coley said.