Bibb Schools looking to provide more families with free meals

There have plenty of meals to give away to families in need, even if your child isn't in the Bibb County School District

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The folks in the Bibb County Schools nutrition department say they have loads of meals to give out for free, yet people aren't showing up to get them.

Timikel Sharpe has worked in the food service industry for 40 years. She knows what a good meal can do for a child, but these days she comes to work concerned.

"We are concerned because of the pandemic. We know so many families are struggling and facing hardships and facing unemployment," she said. "We could give out thousands in a week and we're down to less than a thousand right now."

That's a lot of free food sitting on tables without a place to go, and anyone is eligible to pick it up if they have kids 18 and under.

"Let's say there are people staying with grandparents because parents are working and they're staying here, but they may live in Peach County...they can come here. That's why we say it's community," Sharpe said.

People with physical challenges are also eligible if they're enrolled in school and under the age of 21.

Sharpe says the food is good; she eats it everyday.

"We have a great Salisbury steak that comes with different fruits and vegetables. We also have baked chicken. We have hot dogs, of course, hamburgers," she said.

There will be 25 food distribution points located in Bibb County starting next week, with each giving out a week's supply of meals every Monday.

The only catch is you have to sign up online.

"We're out there from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., so we would have 2,000 meals waiting outside, but everybody's really going to come between noon to 1 p.m.," Sharpe said.

So, they're flexible, because in the end the goal is to help children and families that may need a good meal.