Bibb Schools moves all students to remote learning for two weeks

“I am very confident our schools are safe. I believe the measures we put in place with requiring masks, socially distancing with the distance the CDC recommends, and frequent handwashing all help keep us safe,” Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones said. “However, I also recognize community spread is very high; and I believe in some cases the students are bringing COVID-19 into the schools, and maybe it is spreading that way. Because of that and because Labor Day is about to occur, and because we know our number of COVID-19 positive cases increases over weekends, we are going to take the next two weeks to pause in-person learning and hopefully ensure that when students return, our schools will still be safe.”