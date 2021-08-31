Bibb Schools moves all students to remote learning for two weeks

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Schools announced Tuesday it’s moving ALL schools to remote learning for two weeks, starting Sept. 7.
Staff will still work from the building during the two-week period, and students will be able to return in-person on Monday, Sept. 20.
Students will continue in-person learning for the rest of the week to make sure they receive an electronic device and know how to log-in for their assignments.
The district says they made this decision after recent data on rising COVID-19 cases and the upcoming Labor Day holiday.
“I am very confident our schools are safe. I believe the measures we put in place with requiring masks, socially distancing with the distance the CDC recommends, and frequent handwashing all help keep us safe,” Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones said. “However, I also recognize community spread is very high; and I believe in some cases the students are bringing COVID-19 into the schools, and maybe it is spreading that way. Because of that and because Labor Day is about to occur, and because we know our number of COVID-19 positive cases increases over weekends, we are going to take the next two weeks to pause in-person learning and hopefully ensure that when students return, our schools will still be safe.”
What is asynchronous learning?
It means teachers will be recording and posting lessons from their classroom, but will not be teaching live.
Students will log in to Canvas through ClassLink and complete assignments daily.
