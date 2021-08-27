Bibb Schools moves Elam Alexander Academy to remote learning for two weeks

The district has temporarily moved several schools and classes to remote learning this week as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

MACON, Ga. — Students at Bibb County's Elam Alexander Academy are the latest to be temporarily moved to remote learning amid a rise in COVID cases in the school district.

The district made the announcement to parents and media Friday afternoon. Students will be able to return to in-person learning on Sept 8.

This follows similar announcements throughout the week, which moved 7th grade students at Howard Middle, a second grade classroom at Burdell-Hunt, and the entirety of Ingram-Pye Elementary and Westside High to 'asynchronous' or remote learning.

According to the school district, the decision came after they noticed COVID-19 cases were slowly rising in those groups of students.

During the two-week period, students may not participate in extracurriculars/athletics or visit any Bibb Schools campus. They are not under quarantine, but parents are asked to monitor their child’s health and notify the school if they test positive for COVID-19.

What is asynchronous learning?

It means teachers will be recording and posting lessons from their classroom, but will not be teaching live.

Students will log in to Canvas through ClassLink and complete assignments daily.