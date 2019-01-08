MACON, Ga. — Crews around Central Georgia are busy getting stadiums ready for another season of high school football.

After the end of last season, crews added artificial turf to the football field at the Defore Sports Complex in Macon. Now, they're putting the finishing touches on a brand new video scoreboard there.

Our #Drone13 team caught the crews installing the final supports and checking the video system.

There is a scrimmage scheduled there on August 9th. Our Football Friday Night team kicks off their season on August 23rd.

RELATED: Aerial view of Macon's I-75/I-16 interchange project shows progress

RELATED: Drone13 catches Macon Bacon home field improvements during opening week