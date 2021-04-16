VIP Academy is a virtual learning option for students in grades 4-12. It is a self-paced course work that allows students flexibility in their learning.

MACON, Ga. — For Nash Mayfield and his six children, remote learning during the pandemic was a hassle.

"Trying to do the kind of remote learning that we were doing with the kids was just about impossible because you needed individual learning for every kid pretty much all of the time. That was really, really hard," Mayfield said.

That was up until the school district introduced his family, to VIP Academy, their Virtual Learning Academy.

"VIP Academy is our virtual learning option for students in grades 4-12. It is a self-paced course work that allows students flexibility in their learning," Superintendent Cleveland Johnson said.

There's a big difference between VIP Academy and remote learning.

"Currently, we do offer remote learning because of the pandemic, which means that students have the option to remote into a live classroom, with a live teacher, and interact with their live peers," Johnson said.

VIP Academy allows students to work completely online -- the program doesn't require students to interact with a live classroom, and students can work at their own pace.

"It's an individualized instructional program so that each student gets his or her own specific instruction through the online curriculum. That was just so helpful to us," Mayfield said.

Originally, this program was geared toward private and homeschooled students, but starting in the fall, it will be open to anyone who prefers remote learning.