Bibb Schools plan for a new safety program

Navigate 360 is a program designed to combine behavioral assessments, spot mapping and other tools to spot safety risks.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Bibb Schools hopes to install a new safety program by September.

Navigate 360 has been added by several other districts across the country to increase security against potential threats.

The platform unites all the safety protocols the district already has into one place in order to make it easier for schools to approach a dangerous situation.

Heaven Smith, the mother of a Rosa Taylor Elementary School student, is concerned for the safety of her son.

He has special needs, and she worries he may not be prepared for an active threat.

Smith said, "It is quite terrifying to think that there could be an active shooter and children with autism especially in public schools because there's only so many resources for a special needs child," she said.

Corey Goble is part of the office of security for the district. Goble said the platform's goal is to make it easier for staff to recognize what they need to do before they are faced with an active threat and what to do during, if that does happen.

"It is a tool for us to take the processes and procedures that we already have that we already use, put them under one platform, so that we can better manage that so we can better put them in the hands of the individuals in the buildings so that they can use them," he said.

One feature of the program is spot mapping which uses 360 degree scans of schools to identify weak areas that may need additional safety.

This map points out fire extinguishers, fire alarms and other tools.

Through this feature, it is easier first responders who may need to come into a school building to locate everything they need to as quickly as possible.