Bibb Schools plans return to normal operations in 2021-22 school year

Each individual school will no longer offer a virtual option. Instead, the county will have the VIP Academy with online learning for students in grades 4-12

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School District will be returning to five days a week of in-person learning in the upcoming school year, which means each school will no longer be providing a remote option.

In place of that will be the VIP Academy. Students in grades 4-12 will be able to enroll in the VIP Academy just like they would any other school in the district.

Superintendent Curtis Jones says the district intends to return to normal operations with safety modifications in place for the 2021-22 school year, so any student not enrolled in the VIP Academy will be attending classes in-person.

A news release says the VIP Academy is fully online and will have video lessons for students in a self-paced structure. Applications will be open April 19 through May 10, and students who are accepted will know by May 24.

For more information and to fill out an application, email: vipacademy.bcsdk12.net.