Bibb Schools prepares to distribute nearly 13,000 devices to students

The school district hasn't made a decision yet on in-person or virtual learning when classes start back on Sept. 8

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School District is moving forward with its plan to put technology in the hands of every student.

Next week, the district will launch the one-to-one technology initiative.

It will allow students in the district to access an electronic device to use at home or in school.

Technology director Rose Powell says the district approved the plan several years ago and she is thankful they’re implementing it now.

"We never imagined when we first started planning for one-to-one that we would be in a pandemic during the time of implementation. We planned it because the students are digital learners and in order to prepare our students for post-secondary options and to prepare them for the global society, we knew that we had to incorporate one-to-one and have students able to do their work and have them be very comfortable with technology,” said Powell.

Heather Hardy says the program will be helpful because her kids have devices, but not the learning software they need.

"I think, thankfully, we're blessed enough that my kids actually have the equipment and they have their own devices, but some of the things we ran into when we were doing e-learning at the end of last year is that we might not have had the right software or the right app or some of that kind of stuff. So, we ended up having to try to see about getting it installed or loaded and I think that the good thing about the district being able to provide all of these devices, is that they have all of that stuff,” said Hardy.

Starting Aug. 17, students will be able to pick up their laptops from the school district.

They are scheduled to pick up their device based on their last name and they’ll line up in a drive-thru pickup line.

“In order to serve our families at the beginning of the year who don't have access to a device, we are going to distribute the laptops that we do have in the district next week, beginning Monday, August 17th through the 21st,” said Powell.

Students who already have access to a device at home are asked to wait to check out a district device until the remaining devices arrive in late October or early November.

Monday, August 17 – Students with last names starting with A-G

Tuesday, August 18 – Students with last names starting with H-P

Wednesday, August 19 – Students with last names starting with Q-Z

Thursday, August 20 – Makeup day for all students

Friday, August 21 – Makeup day for all students