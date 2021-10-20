Bibb County Schools recruits substitute teachers with job fair

With the county running short on substitutes, people could fill out applications and discuss why they felt the desire to help kids in the classroom.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County is looking for folks who want to make a difference in schools.

The Bibb County School District partnered with Kelly Education to host a substitute teacher fair on Wednesday.

The fair ran from noon to 4 p.m. Taylor Coney says she came out because she wants to inspire kids.

“I just want to be a positive role model. I'm also military, so I figured that that'll be a great perspective jumping into this whole school substitute teacher thing. I think I can bring my knowledge to them and hopefully encourage them to just be great,” said Coney.