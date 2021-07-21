Bibb Schools releases COVID-19 guidelines for 2021-22 school year

MACON, Ga. — Bibb Schools released its updated COVID-19 protocols for the 2021-22 school year on Wednesday.
Here are some of the most important things parents need to know:
COVID PROTOCOLS
- Wearing a mask at school is highly encouraged, but not required. They are, however, required on school buses.
- COVID-19 vaccinations are not required, but are recommended for anyone 12 and older.
- There will still be temperature checks for students and staff when entering the building.
- Class sizes will be returning to normal.
- Volunteers can enter buildings. They are not required to wear masks, but they will have to complete a COVID questionnaire when they sign in.
CONTACT TRACING / QUARANTINE
- If a student or employee tests positive for COVID-19, they should notify the principal. The principal will then contact the school nurse to send out a note about a positive case.
- Georgia Department of Public Health will help with contact tracing. They will be notifying close contacts of the positive case.
- Anyone identified as a close contact should notify their principal or supervisor.
- Vaccinated students or employees identified as a close contact do not need to quarantine, but should still notify their principal or supervisor. A nurse may ask for proof of vaccination.
- Vaccinated students or employees who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for 10 days.
- Contact tracers will let students and employees know when they can return. They should quarantine for 10 days and must be fever-free for 24 hours before returning.
- Students in quarantine will receive instruction through Canvas.
- Bibb Schools employees who test positive or are identified as a close contact will not have to use sick leave.
If you have not yet received your COVID-19 vaccine and would like to, the school district has partnered with the DPH and Atrium Health Navicent for a vaccination event.
You can receive your first or second dose at the Navicent Wellness Center on Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
You can receive your second dose at the Navicent Wellness Center on Saturday, Aug 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
