x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Bibb Schools releases COVID-19 guidelines for 2021-22 school year

Masks are highly encouraged, but not required in buildings. They are, however, required on school buses.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb Schools released its updated COVID-19 protocols for the 2021-22 school year on Wednesday.

Here are some of the most important things parents need to know:

COVID PROTOCOLS

  • Wearing a mask at school is highly encouraged, but not required. They are, however, required on school buses.
  • COVID-19 vaccinations are not required, but are recommended for anyone 12 and older.
  • There will still be temperature checks for students and staff when entering the building.
  • Class sizes will be returning to normal.
  • Volunteers can enter buildings. They are not required to wear masks, but they will have to complete a COVID questionnaire when they sign in.

CONTACT TRACING / QUARANTINE

  • If a student or employee tests positive for COVID-19, they should notify the principal. The principal will then contact the school nurse to send out a note about a positive case.
  • Georgia Department of Public Health will help with contact tracing. They will be notifying close contacts of the positive case.
  • Anyone identified as a close contact should notify their principal or supervisor.
  • Vaccinated students or employees identified as a close contact do not need to quarantine, but should still notify their principal or supervisor. A nurse may ask for proof of vaccination.
  • Vaccinated students or employees who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for 10 days.
  • Contact tracers will let students and employees know when they can return. They should quarantine for 10 days and must be fever-free for 24 hours before returning.
  • Students in quarantine will receive instruction through Canvas.
  • Bibb Schools employees who test positive or are identified as a close contact will not have to use sick leave.

If you have not yet received your COVID-19 vaccine and would like to, the school district has partnered with the DPH and Atrium Health Navicent for a vaccination event.

You can receive your first or second dose at the Navicent Wellness Center on Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can receive your second dose at the Navicent Wellness Center on Saturday, Aug 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click here to register.

RELATED STORIES

Pediatrics group recommends masks in schools for children 2 and up, regardless of vaccine status

List: 2021 back-to-school events, giveaways in Central Georgia