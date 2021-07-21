Bibb Schools releases COVID-19 guidelines for 2021-22 school year

Masks are highly encouraged, but not required in buildings. They are, however, required on school buses.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb Schools released its updated COVID-19 protocols for the 2021-22 school year on Wednesday.

Here are some of the most important things parents need to know:

COVID PROTOCOLS

Wearing a mask at school is highly encouraged, but not required. They are, however, required on school buses.

COVID-19 vaccinations are not required, but are recommended for anyone 12 and older.

There will still be temperature checks for students and staff when entering the building.

Class sizes will be returning to normal.

Volunteers can enter buildings. They are not required to wear masks, but they will have to complete a COVID questionnaire when they sign in.

CONTACT TRACING / QUARANTINE

If a student or employee tests positive for COVID-19, they should notify the principal. The principal will then contact the school nurse to send out a note about a positive case.

Georgia Department of Public Health will help with contact tracing. They will be notifying close contacts of the positive case.

Anyone identified as a close contact should notify their principal or supervisor.

Vaccinated students or employees identified as a close contact do not need to quarantine, but should still notify their principal or supervisor. A nurse may ask for proof of vaccination.

Vaccinated students or employees who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for 10 days.

Contact tracers will let students and employees know when they can return. They should quarantine for 10 days and must be fever-free for 24 hours before returning.

Students in quarantine will receive instruction through Canvas.

Bibb Schools employees who test positive or are identified as a close contact will not have to use sick leave.

If you have not yet received your COVID-19 vaccine and would like to, the school district has partnered with the DPH and Atrium Health Navicent for a vaccination event.

You can receive your first or second dose at the Navicent Wellness Center on Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can receive your second dose at the Navicent Wellness Center on Saturday, Aug 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.