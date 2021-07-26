Bibb Schools reverses course, now requires masks in all buildings

The district said last week that masks would be optional, but the latest report from the health district has changed guidelines

MACON, Ga. — Students and staff going back to school in Bibb County will now be required to mask up.

According to a news release, Bibb Superintendent Curtis Jones made the announcement Monday. He says he made the decision based on data and guidance from the North Central Health District.

That report, which was also sent out to media on Monday, says that the county is back to a level of substantial spread for COVID-19.

“A key goal for our District this year is to do all we can to keep students learning in person throughout the year. Based upon the latest available information, encouraging individuals to be vaccinated and requiring all individuals to wear masks are the two most effective ways we can help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Everyone must do their part to keep students and staff safe so we can have a normal school year," Dr. Jones said.

Vaccinations, however, are not recommended but they are highly encouraged for anyone ages 12 and up.

The mask requirement applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status.