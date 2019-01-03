MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School District reached more settlements in their longstanding civil case against Romain Dallemand, Macon businessman Cliffard Whitby and other defendants.

The district will receive a total of $225,000 from Whitby Inc., Positiventures and Whitby himself.

Whitby's nonprofit, Central Georgia Partnership for Individual and Community Development, also agreed to pay $10,000.

Cliffard Whitby: $22,500

Whitby, Inc.: $45,000

Positiventures: $157,500

President for the School Board Lester Miller says those defendants are now no longer a part of the case.

With these settlements, previous ones and court restitution, Miller says they're looking at $3.1 to $3.3 million being restored to the district.

Superintendent Curtis Jones says despite the pending legal issues, his main goal has always been to move forward.

"I’ll be quite honest," said Jones. "I stay focused on the future, and I just let what’s in the past stay in the past. We will let the legal process take care of itself.”

The school board says they have a trial date set in August for the remaining defendants.